Cyclonic storm Jawad weakens to deep depression, Odisha relieved

The spectre of cyclonic storm Jawad hitting the Odisha coast may have dissipated after the meteorologists on Saturday said it weakened into a deep depression as it lay about 330 km south-southwest of Puri, where it is supposed to make landfall.

The India Meteorological Department in its latest bulletin said cyclonic storm Jawad over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 9 kmph during the past six hours and weakened into a deep depression.

“Rapid scan image showed slightly disorganised cloud clusters signifying that the system has weakened before landfall. Under its impact, Puri may experience the wind in the range of 45-50 km per hour. But districts like Ganjam, Gajapati and Puri may experience very heavy rainfall from tonight. However, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar would see heavy rainfall as was being predicted earlier,” said senior scientist Uma Shankar Das of Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar. The gusting speed of the wind is likely to go up to 70 kmph in Puri.

Districts like Balasore and Bhadrak may see heavy rainfall from Sunday evening as the system moves north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast after reaching Puri on Sunday noon.

But farmers in coastal Odisha districts of Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak and Ganjam are worried as the rains would spoil their ripened paddy as well as vegetables they had grown. Already affected by delayed rainfall as well as the pandemic, paddy farmers and vegetable growers hoped for a decent harvest this season. But cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’ may have dashed their hopes.

“Though we had managed to harvest paddy, we could not carry the crop to the safety of our home. There is not much time left,” said a farmer in the Balasore district. In Puri district, vegetable farmers resorted to distress sale of cauliflowers to ₹3 per piece afraid of the rains waterlogging their fields.

“We had taken loans to carry out cauliflower farming and hoped to earn a decent sum this winter as the prices are still high in local markets. But that seems a remote possibility now,” said another farmer in Pipili block of Puri district.