Dairy owner, helper killed in Phagwara roof collapse

Jalandhar A dairy owner and his employee were killed and three others were injured after the roof of a diary collapsed due to incessant rain in the wee hours of Sunday at the Piparangi area in Phagwara. The deceased are Sudarshan Lal, 62, and his helper, Lal Singh, 35, of Gwalior. Rain has been lashing Punjab for the past 3-4 days.

Phagwara City station house officer (SHO) Joginder Singh said five people, including the owner of the dairy, were sleeping in a room on the first floor of the dairy, when the roof collapsed upon them. The SHO added that the dairy also kept cattle, of which two died, while three cattle were rescued by commuters. Lal is survived by two sons and wife.

Police said inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Phagwara City police station.

Following the incident, Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh; BSP state president Jasvir Singh Garhi and the wife of union minister Som Parkash, Anita Som Parkash, also visited the spot and Lal’s family.

