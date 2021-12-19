Dalit sarpanch in Odisha takes to begging to make ends meet

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik may be pulling out all the stops to empower the panchayati raj institutions of the state, but a Dalit sarpanch in his home district of Ganjam has been begging to make ends meet.

Hema Nayak, a 61-year-old Dalit sarpanch of Badapalli grampanchayat in Khallikote block of Ganjam district, has been begging around the area to run her family which includes her husband, sons and daughters-in-law. In the 2017 panchayat polls, Nayak was elected uncontested from the panchayat as hers was the only Dalit family living and the post of sarpanch was reserved for a Dalit woman.

But her getting elected as sarpanch did not usher in any change in her living standard as she continued to seek alms from people of neighbouring villages of Manikpur, Maheswarpur and Kairash. As a sarpanch she gets a monthly honorarium of ₹2350, but she continued to beg even after getting elected.

Panchayat extension officer of Badapalli, K Jogendra Reddy said he tried several times in the past to get her to stop begging. “But after a few days she would again start begging,” Reddy said.

Hema’s husband Ghana Nayak works as a peon with the local grampanchayat office. The landless Nayak family, comprising Hema, her husband, younger son and two daughters-in-law live in a dilapidated house. Her elder son is a migrant worker while the younger one is a daily wager.

On Thursday, Hema was seen attending a function in which Khallikote MLA Suryamani Baidya distributed Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna health smart cards. After the function, she again resumed begging.

“In the last 5 years, I have gone to the panchayat office only 4-5 times. I have no idea of the work that happens in panchayat. I don’t know how much salary I get. My husband draws it from the panchayat office,” said Nayak, who did not even know who the local Block Development Officer is. Locals said the sarpanch knows nothing except writing a few words in Odia.

Elected sarpanchs in Odisha are responsible for several things in villages including construction, repair and maintenance of water supply, lighting of public streets, protection of public properties and establishment, management and maintenance of common grounds among others. They are also supposed to supervise soil conservation works and regulate fairs and festivals in the panchayat apart from implementing schemes for social justice and economic development.

Last year, at the height of the pandemic, sarpanchs were given the power of district collectors for the management of Covid-19 in their respective areas.

Block Development Officer of Khallikote, Mitali Patra, said the sarpanch did not need to beg as she gets a monthly honorarium. “She has been allotted a house under Indira Awas Yojana. We are trying to find out the reason behind her begging,” said the BDO. On Saturday, the sarpanch was given ₹10,000 from the District Red Cross Fund by the local administration.

Sandeep Patnaik, who works with Pune-based National Centre for Advocacy Studies that works on people-centred advocacy, said the incidence of a Dalit sarpanch begging for survival was a symptom of a larger malaise that is affecting , Odisha’s panchayati raj governance.

“Though Odisha has announced 50 per cent reservation for women in PRI institutions since 2012 and claims of devolution of power to panchayats, in real terms such institutions have no power. All the power is exercised either by the district collector or the BDOs. The three Acts that the state government passed for gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads have so many rules that it is difficult for even an educated functionary to know the intricacies, forget about illiterate sarpanch. Unless the Acts are amended in consonance with the 73rd Amendment Act of the Constitution, panchayat iraj governance would be just another slogan in Odisha,” said Patnaik.

