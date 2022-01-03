Dalits are with Modi and Yogi: Lalji Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation chairman Lalji Nirmal on Monday laid the foundation stone of Maharishi Valmik Kalyan Mandap in the state capital.

This facility will come up at the New Hyderabad Colony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the occasion, Nirmal stated that the Dalit community in Uttar Pradesh was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

“Maharishi Valmik wrote Ramayan while Babasaheb Ambedkar wrote the constitution of India. Both are centre figures of the BJP government,” said Nirmal.

He also listed out welfare schemes of the Central and the state government.

“Around 80% beneficiaries of all schemes of the Central and the state government are Dalits,” said Nirmal.