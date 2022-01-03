Home / Cities / Others / Dalits are with Modi and Yogi: Lalji Nirmal
others

Dalits are with Modi and Yogi: Lalji Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation chairman Lalji Nirmal said around 80% beneficiaries of all schemes of the Central and the state governments are Dalits
Lalji Nirmal said Dalit community in Uttar Pradesh was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI file)
Lalji Nirmal said Dalit community in Uttar Pradesh was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI file)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 10:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation chairman Lalji Nirmal on Monday laid the foundation stone of Maharishi Valmik Kalyan Mandap in the state capital.

This facility will come up at the New Hyderabad Colony.

Speaking on the occasion, Nirmal stated that the Dalit community in Uttar Pradesh was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

“Maharishi Valmik wrote Ramayan while Babasaheb Ambedkar wrote the constitution of India. Both are centre figures of the BJP government,” said Nirmal.

He also listed out welfare schemes of the Central and the state government.

“Around 80% beneficiaries of all schemes of the Central and the state government are Dalits,” said Nirmal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out