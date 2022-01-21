Dalits denied temple entry in Andhra Pradesh’s Anatapur

Hyderabad

A tense atmosphere prevailed at Gunjepalli village of Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district after Dalits were denied entry into a newly built Ram temple by a group of upper caste people on Monday, police said.

According to Narapala sub-inspector of police U Venkata Prasad, some Dalit men had lodged a complaint with the police on Monday evening, stating that they were prevented from entering the temple by the local upper caste people on the ground that the temple would be desecrated if the lower-caste people came there.

The police along with revenue and panchayat raj officials rushed to the temple, where the Dalits and upper caste people were having a fight. “We immediately intervened and pacified both the groups,” the SI told HT.

Prasad said the upper caste people said that the temple was constructed purely with private donations. “They argued the temple was consecrated only a couple of days ago and so they had their own restrictions on allowing people into the temple for some time. Apparently, the priests of the temple wanted that the temple should not be desecrated with the entry of Dalits,” he said.

Prasad said the police and the revenue authorities told the management of the temple that denying entry to Dalits into the temple amounted to crime. “It was not correct to discriminate against the devotees based on their caste and creed,” he said.

Prasad said the situation was brought under control by Tuesday afternoon. “The situation is tense, but under control now. We have not booked any cases against anybody as of now. But we shall take action if there any further clashes,” the SI said.

Meanwhile, local MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavati, representing Singanamala assembly constituency, spoke to the local officials to ensure that the issue did not flare up. She condemned the attempt of the upper caste people to prevent the Dalits from entering the temple.

“It is a sensitive issue. I have requested the police authorities to sort out the issue amicably and see that nobody violates the Constitution of India,” she said.

