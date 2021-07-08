Dams supplying water to Pune filled to 30% of capacity

PUNE As July began with the monsoon on a break, the four dams supplying water to Pune are currently at 30 per cent of capacity.

As the weather department has forecast that the monsoon revival is likely from July 9 onwards, the water storage is likely to improve soon. So far, total water in all four dams is 8.68 TMC, or 29.78 per cent of joint capacity.

On July 7, 2020, all four dams – Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet and Temghar had 6.75 TMC of water, 23.15 per cent of capacity, as per the water resources department.

HV Gunale, chief engineer, water resources, Pune division, said, “As the monsoon has taken a break, water has been used for drinking purposes by the corporation. As the rains revive, water storage will also improve.”

As of Thursday, Khadakwasla had 0.65 TMC, Panshet had 4.26 TMC, Warasgaon had 3.16 TMC and Temghar had 0.61 TMC of water stored, as per the water resources department.

On Thursday, Shivajinagar reported rainfall of 3 mm and Lohegaon reported rainfall of one mm. So far, Pune city has reported rainfall of 163 mm between June 1 and July 8. This is 23.9 mm of rainfall less than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, said that from July 9 onwards, the monsoon will again become active over Pune and Maharashtra.

“We have forecast light to moderate rainfall in Pune city and the surrounding areas. And ghat areas may receive isolated heavy rainfall from July 9 onwards till July 14,” said Kashyapi.

On Thursday, Pune reported a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius, which was 2.2 degrees warmer than normal. And the minimum temperature was at 23.2 degrees Celsius, which was 0.7 degrees warmer than normal.

As per IMD officials, the northern limit of Southwest Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.