Day after joining BJP, Cong Amritsar rural chief returns on ministers’ intervention

Amritsar Congress Amritsar rural chief Bhagwant Pal Singh Sachar, who had joined the BJP on Sunday, returned to the party on Monday, after three Punjab ministers, including the deputy chief minister, reached out to him. Sachar had gone to the BJP after expressing his disappointment at the Congress denying him a ticket from the Majitha assembly segment.

On his homecoming in less than 24 hours, Sachar said, “I was in deep shock at the ticket denial. My supporters also exhorted me to contest the elections at any cost. Hence, I went to the office of the BJP and joined it,” adding, “I was not in a normal state of mind when I joined the BJP.”

On Monday, Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, along with Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, approached him at his residence.

After meeting them, Sachar said, “I committed a mistake in not contacting these three ministers who are my big brothers. I made that decision in haste. Sarkaria ji visited my house and asked me why I took the step (of joining the BJP). All three ministers have given me their word that the issue of my ticket will be taken up with the high command, and reconsidered.”

Sachar had been working tirelessly and was considered the front-runner for the Congress ticket from Majitha, the bastion of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

His claim to the ticket got a fillip after Sukhjinder Raj Singh, aka Lali Majithia, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Congress, however, allotted the ticket to Lali’s brother Jagwinder Pal Singh, aka Jagga Majithia.

Deputy CM Randhawa said, “Sachar is an old leader of Congress. He has corrected a decision taken in haste. The party will respect his feelings and consider the hard work he has done for the party in the constituency.”

