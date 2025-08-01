Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
DDMA drills to tackle chemical hazards and quakes

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 05:28 am IST

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has planned mock drills for earthquake and industrial chemical hazards across 11 districts, said officials.

Emergency vehicles evacuation announcements and sirens are likely to be heard at multiple places across the Capital on Friday as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has planned mock drills for earthquake and industrial chemical hazards across 11 districts, said officials adding that the mock drills have been planned to assess the city’s readiness for disaster, identify operational gaps, and strengthen inter-agency collaboration for future disaster management efforts.

Similar mock drills have been carried out in New Delhi before. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Similar mock drills have been carried out in New Delhi before. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

“DDMA is organising mock drills for earthquake and industrial chemical hazards’ on August 1. You may observe emergency vehicles evacuation announcements or sirens. Stay calm. Do not panic or spread rumours and cooperate with the emergency teams. Your support is essential,” said DDMA in bulk text messages sent to residents on Thursday evening.

In New Delhi district the mock drills will be held at Sarojini Market, Ganga Apartment Vasant Kunj, Indian Oil Skytanking in Shahbad Mohammadpur and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Multiple teams of civil defence volunteers, district authorities, police and para military personnel will participate in the mock drills, said officials.

