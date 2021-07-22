Dead fish, by the hundreds, found floating on Jambhulwadi lake

PUNE Dead fish by the hundreds were found on the surface of the Jambhulwadi lake on Thursday morning, with crowds of people rushing to collect them. The reason behind the dead fish floating to the surface of the lake is still not known, but according to fishermen in the area, who regularly fish on the lake, it is because of mud waves inside the lake. A total of 10 tonnes of dead fish were found and taken away by people.

Jambhulwadi lake, which is close to Katraj chowk, is surrounded by many residential housing societies and a bypass road passes over the lake.

On Thursday at 6 am, hundreds of fish started floating to the surface and people out on their morning walks were shocked to at the sight.

“It was dawn and suddenly hundreds of fish were coming out of the water and they were lying all at the side of the lake. As the time passed, many people from nearby areas got to know about it and started coming to the lake to collect the fish,” said Manohar Pardeshi, a fisherman, whose family has been given a contract to fish on the Jambhulwadi lake by the state fisheries department.

“When we came to know about the incident all our workers and family members rushed to the spot and started collecting the dead fish. It might because of the mud waves inside the lake. It was around 10 tonne fish which came out from the lake,” added Pardeshi.

People, including children, women and senior citizens were rushing in to collect the fish for free. Mahesh Kamble, a resident of the area said, “I managed to collect around 10 big fish lying at the side of the lake. I don’t know whether the fish are good to be eat, but I will distribute it amongst our family and friends.”

An official from the department of fisheries who rushed to the spot, speaking on the condition of anonymity said, “We are checking the reason for this incident. There are many possibilities, but we cannot say anything right now,”