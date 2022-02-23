Dec 31 Prayagraj assault: 25,000 reward declared on ex-MP Atiq’s son, aides

The Prayagraj police has declared a reward of ₹25,000 each on former MP Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali and his aides, wanted in connection with the assault on a property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu at his farmhouse, in the Ainuddinpur area of Kareli, on December 31, last year.

In his FIR, Zeeshan alleged that Ali made him talk to his father (Atiq) lodged in Ahmedabad Jail. Atiq demanded ₹5 crore from him. He even threatened him of dire consequences if he did not transfer his properties in his wife (Atiq’s) Shaista Parveen’s name. Atiq instructed Ali and his aides to beat up Zeeshan and his two relatives when he refused to pay up.

The police had earlier arrested two persons in this connection, while Ali, Mohammad Asaad, Arif Kachhauli, Sanjay Singh, Aman Kullu and Imran aka Guddu are on the run. Ali’s bail plea was also rejected by the court following which police has now declared a reward of ₹25,000 each on him and other accused in the case.

SSP Ajay Kumar declared the reward late on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, the police raided Chakia, Kasari Masari and other places but none of the accused was found. Police officials said that they have received a tip-off about Ali’s presence in the area. Kumar said that the police will now enhance efforts to trace and arrest the accused.

Atiq’s eldest son, Umar, is also absconding in connection with the abduction and assault on a realtor in Deoria Jail. The CBI has declared a reward of ₹2 lakh on his arrest.