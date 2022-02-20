Decks cleared for work on Danapur-Bihta elevated road

PATNA

Construction work on the much awaited 23-kilometre-long four-lane elevated corridor between Danapur and Bihta near Bihar’s capital Patna is set to begin as National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has agreed to modify the design of its eastern end to avoid vehicular congestion near the railway station, officials aware of the development said.

According to officials, the divisional railway office of Danapur will part with additional 12 acres of land and the NHAI has given its consent to increase the length of the ramp falling on Danapur-Saguna More by 250 metres for the purpose. It will lead to additional expenses of ₹25 crore to the NHAI, officials said.

An agreement to this effect was arrived at a meeting chaired by Bihar’s chief secretary Amir Subhani and attended by additional chief secretary (roads) Pratyay Amrit and divisional rail manager (DRM), Danapur, Prabhat Kumar, a fortnight ago.

Road construction minister Nitin Nabin said the elevated road would drastically cut the travel time to the upcoming civilian airport at Bihta from Patna.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had undertaken a project to develop the existing Indian Air Force station airport as a civilian airfield to offload traffic at the JNP International Airport at Patna. The state government had proposed the elevated corridor to ensure smooth road connectivity with the capital city.

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that the district administration would start land acquisition once the NHAI completed the formalities for final alignment and identify the exact land for the purpose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON