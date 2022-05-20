Decomposed body of woman found in Prayagraj

Decomposed body of a woman, 45, was found in a ditch outside Bichhia village under Nawabganj police station of trans-Ganga area. The body has been sent to the mortuary and attempts were on to establish woman’s identity, police said.

According to reports, locals spotted the body on Thursday morning and informed police. SHO of Nawabganj police station Rakesh Rai reached the spot and carried out investigations. He said that body was decomposed and was lying in a seven feet deep pit. A sari was wrapped around the body and some ornaments were also found. The body is almost a skeleton and appears to be around 15 days old. Investigations were on into the incident, he added.

Cattle smuggler held, 30 cattle rescued

Nawabganj police rescued 30 cattle and arrested a person on Thursday. The cattle were being smuggled to Bihar for slaughter, police said.

SHO of Nawabganj police station Rakesh Kumar Rai said acting on tip off, police team intercepted a container near Shahabpur village on Varanasi-Kanpur Highway. On being checked 30 cattle was found stuffed inside the container. The cattle smuggler carrying them was identified as Mohd Ashraf of Chafri village of Nawabganj area. Ashraf during questioning informed the police that he bought the cattle from Etah district and was taking them for delivery to Bihar. A case has been lodged in this connection under section 3/5A/8 Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and Cruelty to Animals Act, Rai added.

