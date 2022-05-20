Decomposed body of woman found in Prayagraj
Decomposed body of a woman, 45, was found in a ditch outside Bichhia village under Nawabganj police station of trans-Ganga area. The body has been sent to the mortuary and attempts were on to establish woman’s identity, police said.
According to reports, locals spotted the body on Thursday morning and informed police. SHO of Nawabganj police station Rakesh Rai reached the spot and carried out investigations. He said that body was decomposed and was lying in a seven feet deep pit. A sari was wrapped around the body and some ornaments were also found. The body is almost a skeleton and appears to be around 15 days old. Investigations were on into the incident, he added.
Cattle smuggler held, 30 cattle rescued
Nawabganj police rescued 30 cattle and arrested a person on Thursday. The cattle were being smuggled to Bihar for slaughter, police said.
SHO of Nawabganj police station Rakesh Kumar Rai said acting on tip off, police team intercepted a container near Shahabpur village on Varanasi-Kanpur Highway. On being checked 30 cattle was found stuffed inside the container. The cattle smuggler carrying them was identified as Mohd Ashraf of Chafri village of Nawabganj area. Ashraf during questioning informed the police that he bought the cattle from Etah district and was taking them for delivery to Bihar. A case has been lodged in this connection under section 3/5A/8 Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and Cruelty to Animals Act, Rai added.
-
Plea seeking ASI survey, CCTV cams at Shahi Eidgah mosque moved in Mathura court
AGRA A petitioner moved three applications in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, on Thursday seeking to send an Archeological Survey of India team to the Shahi Eidgah Masjid to report on the presence of “signs of a Hindu temple”, installation of CCTV cameras, enhancement of security by the CRPF there and monitoring by additional chief secretary (home).
-
Ludhiana | Principals’ annual meet: ‘Post pandemic, schools must focus on social, emotional skill building’
The coronavirus pandemic, which necessitated an overnight switch from in-person learning to virtual learning, had an adverse effect on students' emotional wellbeing, asserted principals during their annual meeting at the Ludhiana Sahodaya School Complex on Thursday. During the meeting, which was attended by around 40 principals, participants underscored the need to re-establish an emotional connect with students, and work on building their social skills, which had suffered due to stay-at-home protocols.
-
Sikh preacher Daduwal wants Sukhbir out from SGPC-led joint panel on Sikh prisoners
The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (adhoc) president and Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal on Thursday demanded the SGPC to expel Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal from the join panel constituted by the apex gurdwara body on the issue of Sikh prisoners.
-
Eight, including four school students, drown in two incidents in Pune district; one still missing
Eight people, including four school students, drowned while a search operation was underway for a missing person in two separate incidents at Chaskaman backwaters and Bhatghar dam in the Pune district on Thursday. In the first incident, a group of students from Sahyadri International School, along with school teachers, visited the Chaskaman dam backwaters in Khed taluka as part of an informal trip. All of them were studying in Class 10.
-
NCC group commander inspects U.P. Girls Battalion
Brigadier Ravi Kapoor, group commander, NCC group headquarters, Lucknow, conducted the annual inspection of 19 U.P. Girls Battalion, NCC Lucknow on Thursday. Commanding officer of the battalion, Colonel Dinesh Kanojia, briefed Brigadier Kapoor about the NCC activities carried out throughout the year. Brigadier Kapoor praised the maintenance and training of the unit and congratulated him for the good work. Brigadier Kapoor met all the military and civilian staff of the battalion.
