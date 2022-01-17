Home / Cities / Others / Defection a fashion today, says Dhinda (junior)
others

Defection a fashion today, says Dhinda (junior)

Dhindsa junior of SAD Sanyukt added that both the AAP and the Congress had strayed away from principled politics, translating into lowered credibility of all politicians
SAD Sanyukt senior leader and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa said political leaders honouring defectors with tickets had led to defection turning into a fashion. (HT Photo)
SAD Sanyukt senior leader and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa said political leaders honouring defectors with tickets had led to defection turning into a fashion. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 08:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Sangrur Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) senior leader and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa has lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress the for ‘promoting defection’ and simply deserting principled politics.

Dhindsa, who was campaigning in the Lehra segment on Monday, said, “Leaders see their interests and change parties during elections. Defection has become a fashion and political parties honour such leaders with tickets. I feel that politicians should play a responsible role. People are not showing faith in political leaders amid defection.”

“We respect political differences, but when politicians change parties for not getting a ticket, it is not a good sign in democracy. Leaders, who work with personal interests, are responsible for voters losing confidence in all politicians. It is the need of the hour to win the confidence of the people,” he said, adding that his party will announce candidates in a couple of days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out