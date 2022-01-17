Defection a fashion today, says Dhinda (junior)

Sangrur Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) senior leader and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa has lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress the for ‘promoting defection’ and simply deserting principled politics.

Dhindsa, who was campaigning in the Lehra segment on Monday, said, “Leaders see their interests and change parties during elections. Defection has become a fashion and political parties honour such leaders with tickets. I feel that politicians should play a responsible role. People are not showing faith in political leaders amid defection.”

“We respect political differences, but when politicians change parties for not getting a ticket, it is not a good sign in democracy. Leaders, who work with personal interests, are responsible for voters losing confidence in all politicians. It is the need of the hour to win the confidence of the people,” he said, adding that his party will announce candidates in a couple of days.