The Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced the second round of online admissions for children with special needs (CWSN) in private unaided schools for the 2025-26 academic session. The circular stated that under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 3% seats within the 25% EWS/DG quota is reserved for CWSN candidates at entry-level classes (Nursery, KG, Class 1). Delhi: DoE issues notification for online admissions

DoE stated that parents can apply via the department’s website from June 2 to 22, with the draw scheduled for July 1. A valid disability certificate from a government hospital is mandatory, though schools may provisionally admit children with assessment reports pending certification.

The DoE has also relaxed the age criteria limits where Nursery applicants can be between age groups of 3–7 years, KG students between 4–8 years, and Class 1 kids between 5–9 years. According to the DoE, Aadhaar Card details of parents are required to prevent duplicate applications. The directorate also warned against fraudulent address claims, capitation fees, or forged documents, with penalties for violations.

Deputy director Sushitha Biju said, “Any school collecting capitation/donation fee from the parents shall be punishable with fine which may extend upto ten times the capitation fees.”