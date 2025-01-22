Delhi gets space on R-Day tableau list after initial snub

Wednesday’s press preview of the Republic Day parade by the ministry of defence had a surprise inclusion -- a 26th tableau, with that of Delhi being added to the list of 25 originally announced on December 21, 2024. An artist works on Delhi’s tableau on Wednesday. (Raj K Raj /HT Photo)

Delhi’s original exclusion was criticised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) , which pointed out that the Union territory’s tableau had not been part of the parade since 2020, and the ministry of defence, which runs the parade, pointing out that the tableau had been rejected by an expert panel. It wasn’t immediately clear why and when it was decided to include Delhi’s tableau.

HT reached out to defence ministry officials who did not immediately confirm the reason for the inclusion of Delhi.

The AAP did not comment on the development.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5. It’s tableau will focus on “quality education” according to the ministry of defence. The AAP government, which has run the UT since 2015 has touted its achievements in the areas of health care and education especially, and believes that these will be significant issues in the coming election.

The Republic Day parade is viewed by 77,000 spectators, and attended by senior ministers, politicians, and diplomats. The chief guest this year is Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. In addition, it is beamed live and seen by an audience of millions.

In a December press conference AAP chief and former chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal criticised the omission. “Why should the people of Delhi vote for them?” Kejriwal asked, pointing to a perceived pattern of neglect in the city’s participation. In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Kejriwal’s comments, stating that a committee evaluates tableau submissions based on specific criteria, and added, “Arvind Kejriwal wants to do politics in this too.”

The ministry of defence also added that it has introduced a roster system starting this year to ensure equal participation for states and Union Territories, with each guaranteed to take part at least once between 2024 and 2026.

The 26 tableaux finalised for the Republic Day parade comprise 16 of states and UTs and 10 of ministries and departments.

The states and UTs, other than Delhi are: Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Haryana.

The ministries and departments are: the department of social justice and empowerment, the ministry of tribal affairs, the ministry of women and child development, the ministry of new and renewable energy, the ministry of rural development, the department of financial services, the ministry of earth sciences, the department of animal husbandry and dairying, the ministry of culture, and the Central Public Works Department.