Delhi govt forms 11 QRTs for removing fallen trees during monsoon

The Delhi government has formed dedicated rapid response teams that will work 24x7 across 11 districts to remove fallen trees that block roads, damage property and disrupt power supply, officials said on Monday. A tree fell on several cars at Mandi House in New Delhi after a severe dust storm on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Currently, such work is carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Cantonment Board, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, and the forest department. Now, the newly formed quick response teams (QRT) will include personnel from all these agencies and departments.

“Due to the frequency and severity of tree-related emergencies, it is important to have a dedicated, well-coordinated response system in place. This will significantly improve emergency response times, ensure faster restoration of normalcy, and enhance overall public safety,” said a government official.

The Delhi government formed the QRTs last week. These teams will function under the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Their job involves rapid road clearance, power restoration, and the mitigation of risks to public safety. They will operate round-the-clock in three shifts of eight hours each, particularly during high-risk periods such as the monsoon season.

The teams have been equipped with chainsaws, lifting tools, safety equipment, and communication devices to facilitate the efficient removal of fallen trees. Quick clearance will help keep roads open, maintain pedestrian access, and prevent disruption to essential services. Officials believe that the QRTs will also help prevent secondary hazards such as electrocution from downed power lines, traffic accidents, and property damage.

The operational and logistical costs for running the QRTs will be covered by the revenue department, while civic agencies will provide equipment and technical support. Vehicles for field operations will be arranged by DDMA, ensuring that each team is fully mobile and responsive.

“The investment in QRTs is well justified by the public safety benefits, improved coordination, and enhanced disaster preparedness it brings. A comprehensive review of the QRT initiative will be conducted after the initial implementation phase to evaluate its effectiveness and consider the feasibility of making it a long-term feature of Delhi’s disaster response framework,” said a second official.

The monsoon usually occurs in Delhi between late June and mid-September with peak rainfall taking place largely in July and August. During the monsoon period, the Capital gets heavy showers and thunderstorms.