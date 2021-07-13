Delhi: Man shot dead inside Dwarka court complex

New Delhi: A 45-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by another man following an altercation outside an advocate’s chamber in Dwarka court complex in southwest Delhi on Monday night, police said. The incident took place on the fourth floor of the court building housing the advocates’ chambers.

No arrest was made in the case till late Tuesday evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said that the victim was identified as Swikar Luthra who had at least five criminal cases, including that of cheating and extortion, registered against him.

“Luthra was brought dead in Ruprani Maggo hospital from Dwarka court’s advocate chambers. He had a gunshot wound in his back. We have registered a case of murder and are investigating it,” said DCP Meena.

Dwarka Court Bar Association president YP Singh said that the firing incident took place around 9 pm outside advocate chamber number 444 on the fourth floor of the court’s building. “Two clients had come to meet the advocate (outside whose chamber the firing and murder happened) and an altercation broke out between them over some issue... One of them took out a firearm and fired four to five bullets, killing the other man on the spot,” said Singh.

On Tuesday, Singh said, members of the bar council held a meeting with the district judge and other senior judges over the incident and the court’s security.

Later in the day, members of the bar association also held a similar meeting. “We decided in the meeting that all lawyers’ chambers will be closed by 5.30pm every working day. By 6pm, electricity connection in lawyers’ chambers and the facility of the elevators will be stopped. The decisions has been conveyed to the lawyers,” said the bar association president.