Delhi’s air improves, mercury set to rise this week

A change in wind direction improved Delhi’s air on Sunday, pulling the air quality index (AQI) from the ‘severe’ to the ‘very poor’ category. Meanwhile, forecasters at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said the coming week is likely to see warmer days, with pollution expected to drop further.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 5.7 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 15.3°C, five degrees below the season’s normal.

According to IMD scientists, the wind direction changed from north-westerly to easterly.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said, “The wind direction will remain easterly throughout the week. Minimum temperatures in Delhi fell last week since we received winds from Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, but the coming week will be comparatively warmer.”

He added, “The easterly winds have also picked up speed, which means that pollutants have also dispersed significantly.”

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that on Sunday Delhi’s overall AQI was 347, in the ‘very poor’ zone. On Saturday, the average AQI in was 407, in the ‘severe’ category.

The Union ministry of earth science’ air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) has also forecast cleaner air days for Delhi.

“Better wind speed has helped improve dispersion. Air quality is likely to stay in the ‘very poor’ category for the next two days. Further improvement is expected on January 20, when the AQI will come down to the lower end of ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category,” the Safar forecast read.

IMD forecast said a western disturbance passing over the western Himalayas around January 22 will also impact Delhi by improving the wind speeds and bringing down pollution further.