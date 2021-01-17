Delhi’s air improves, mercury set to rise this week
A change in wind direction improved Delhi’s air on Sunday, pulling the air quality index (AQI) from the ‘severe’ to the ‘very poor’ category. Meanwhile, forecasters at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said the coming week is likely to see warmer days, with pollution expected to drop further.
On Sunday, the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 5.7 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 15.3°C, five degrees below the season’s normal.
According to IMD scientists, the wind direction changed from north-westerly to easterly.
Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said, “The wind direction will remain easterly throughout the week. Minimum temperatures in Delhi fell last week since we received winds from Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, but the coming week will be comparatively warmer.”
He added, “The easterly winds have also picked up speed, which means that pollutants have also dispersed significantly.”
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that on Sunday Delhi’s overall AQI was 347, in the ‘very poor’ zone. On Saturday, the average AQI in was 407, in the ‘severe’ category.
The Union ministry of earth science’ air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) has also forecast cleaner air days for Delhi.
“Better wind speed has helped improve dispersion. Air quality is likely to stay in the ‘very poor’ category for the next two days. Further improvement is expected on January 20, when the AQI will come down to the lower end of ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category,” the Safar forecast read.
IMD forecast said a western disturbance passing over the western Himalayas around January 22 will also impact Delhi by improving the wind speeds and bringing down pollution further.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civic body polls: AAP to meet state election commissioner over possible misuse of govt machinery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personal finance: Five sections that yield you tax benefits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One booked for kidnapping minor girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch out: Tiny plastic toy freebies may be dangerous for your child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district: Nine with mild adverse reaction stable, say officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to work on enhance teacher training and cutting dropout rates: Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
246 new Covid-19 cases in Capital — positivity rate hits another low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s air improves, mercury set to rise this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No Car Sunday’ organised in Connaught Place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Rohingya men arrested for living in Delhi ‘illegally’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MCD councillor Aarti Yadav joins AAP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools to open classes, labs with masks, sanitisers; private schools to reopen later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA asks residents for input on Delhi’s Master Plan 2041
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS guard who showed severe allergic reaction to vaccine released from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health care workers in Delhi who skip vaccine shot to be allotted another slot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox