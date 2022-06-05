Demand for worship at Gyanvapi: Varanasi seer continues fast, followers chant Hanuman Chalisa

Followers of Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who is on an indefinite fast at his Vidya Matt from Saturday, recited Hanuman Chalisa eleven times outside the Matt, hoping that these prayers will help the seer get permission to worship the Shivling, said to be found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

“The chanting of Hanuman Chalisa is to seek divine intervention and get swami ji’s demand fulfilled,” said Vidya Matt’s spokesperson Sanjai Pandey.

“Swami ji has given up food and water till he is given permission to worship in Gyanvapi. Therefore, in view of swami ji’s demand, the administration should permit him to worship there,” he said.

Pandey said a doctor examined the seer after he felt weak during the day. “His BP and sugar levels were tested. His health is stable but swami ji has lost three-kilogram weight in last 24 hours,” he said adding that the seer was firm on his demand of remaining on fast until his demand was met.

Hindu litigants had claimed that a Shivling was found in the Gyanvapi Complex during a court-ordered survey on May 16. Anzuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which manages Gyanvapi Mosque, however denied the claim and had said that the structure being claimed as Shivling was in fact a fountain.

Sadhvi Poornamba, sadhvi Shardamba, Rakesh Saraogi, Jayantujay Shastri, Ravi Trivedi, Prakash Pandey, Ramesh Upadhyay, Vineet Tiwari, Kishan Jaiswal, Rakesh Pandey, Ramesh Dubey, Savitri Pandey, Anita Dubey, Gauri, Laxmi , Vijaya Tiwari, Lata Pandey along with several others had recited the Hanuman Chalisa.