Demand for worship at Gyanvapi: Varanasi seer continues fast, followers chant Hanuman Chalisa
Followers of Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who is on an indefinite fast at his Vidya Matt from Saturday, recited Hanuman Chalisa eleven times outside the Matt, hoping that these prayers will help the seer get permission to worship the Shivling, said to be found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
“The chanting of Hanuman Chalisa is to seek divine intervention and get swami ji’s demand fulfilled,” said Vidya Matt’s spokesperson Sanjai Pandey.
“Swami ji has given up food and water till he is given permission to worship in Gyanvapi. Therefore, in view of swami ji’s demand, the administration should permit him to worship there,” he said.
Pandey said a doctor examined the seer after he felt weak during the day. “His BP and sugar levels were tested. His health is stable but swami ji has lost three-kilogram weight in last 24 hours,” he said adding that the seer was firm on his demand of remaining on fast until his demand was met.
Hindu litigants had claimed that a Shivling was found in the Gyanvapi Complex during a court-ordered survey on May 16. Anzuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which manages Gyanvapi Mosque, however denied the claim and had said that the structure being claimed as Shivling was in fact a fountain.
Sadhvi Poornamba, sadhvi Shardamba, Rakesh Saraogi, Jayantujay Shastri, Ravi Trivedi, Prakash Pandey, Ramesh Upadhyay, Vineet Tiwari, Kishan Jaiswal, Rakesh Pandey, Ramesh Dubey, Savitri Pandey, Anita Dubey, Gauri, Laxmi , Vijaya Tiwari, Lata Pandey along with several others had recited the Hanuman Chalisa.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
