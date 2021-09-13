Demand to convert British era Agra city station into heritage structure

Agra: Located in the heart of the city, the Agra city railway station lies barren and unused for most part of the day, with no stoppage of passenger trains. Built in 1903 during the British regime, the station which sports a heritage look stands out in the midst of the congested old city, drawing the attention of passersby.

Now the National Chamber of Industries and Commerce (NCIC) has demanded that the station be developed as a heritage structure and a museum be set up to depict the glorious past of the Indian Railways.

Built to serve business interests, the Agra city station was the loop line of Gadha Pada station and both were located close to Belanganj – the commercial hub of old Agra. Business thrived through these stations and Agra city railway station was once the pride of the Taj city, although stoppage of trains went down consistently at this station.

“I visited the station recently with former chairman of NCIC Sitaram Agarwal and chairman of Railway cell SN Agarwal. The railway staff told us that there was no stoppage for any passenger train although goods trains coming from Tundla junction via Yamuna Bridge station passed through the station,” informed Manish Agarwal, chairman of National Chamber of Industries and Commerce (NCIC).

“We have sent a proposal to the railway authorities, Member of Parliament from Agra and others, suggesting that developing Agra city station as a heritage railway station with a museum would be an added tourism attraction in the city of Taj. The station should be kept operational but its conservation could be undertaken on a heritage pattern,” he said.

“Cast iron garden Victorian benches should be placed at the railway station and waiting room. It is said that lanterns were used here for lighting in the absence of electricity and this could be revived on one of the platforms, with bulbs placed in these lanterns for better light. The station could have expressive paintings related to the history of the Railways,” he said.

“Very often special trains reach Agra with exhibitions and need to be stationed on a platform for long. Agra city station, if developed as a heritage station, could serve the purpose,” he said.

“The four acres of land at the railway station could be used for enhancing greenery in the area. We have come to know that repair and maintenance work is being undertaken by the Railways with ₹76 lakh being sanctioned for routine work but proposal for heritage station is yet to be accepted,” said Agarwal.

Rajeev Saxena, a veteran journalist well aware of Agra and its past, said that Agra city station had everything to make a heritage railway station and would be an attraction for people.

“The railway station, built in 1903 by the British, had all amenities required. The station served the city’s business requirements, as it was located in the heart of old Agra. That was the time when over bridges were not laid for reaching one platform from another and the Agra city railway station has an underpass for this purpose. This underpass could be lit up and developed,” said Saxena.

“While developing it as heritage station, a toy train could be added to attract families. The old system that worked for the railway could be illustrated in a museum,” said the veteran journalist.

Vice president of Tourism Guild of Agra Rajiv Saxena agreed that the idea to develop Agra city station as a heritage structure would be brilliant. “It could serve as a window to this historical city which was once the capital of the Mughal empire,” he said.

Public relations officer, North Central Railways, SK Srivastava admitted that there was no stoppage of passenger trains although they passed through Agra city station.

“A letter with suggestion to de4velop Agra city station as heritage was received and has been forwarded to the department concerned of the Railways,” he said.