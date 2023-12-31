Denizens savour Bengali delicacies at BSCA annual food fest

The much-awaited annual Bengali Food Festival ‘Poush Parban’ was organised by Bengali Social and Cultural Association (BSCA) at Jagat Taran Golden Jubilee School here on Sunday. ‘Poush Parban’ organised by BSCA under way at Jagat Taran Golden Jubilee School on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Assistant police commissioner Prayagraj Chirag Jain was the chief guest who along with Rotarian Pramod Bansal inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp. BSCA president Manoj Banerjee, chief patron Amitav Ghosh, patron Radha Rani Ghosh and general secretary Shanker Chatterjee were also present.

Despite the winter chill, people turned out in large numbers at the different stalls set up at the venue, said Chatterjee.

Seasonal food delicacies remained the main attraction of this food festival. Various delicacies available at the fest included different fish cutlets, fish chop, fish fry, chicken snacks, rolls, egg cutlet and rolls, vegetable cutlets, gobhi samosa, among many others. Sweets of different types made from Khajur Gur, Peethe, Pulley, Pathi Sapta, Gur Rasgolla, Gur Sandesh also attracted the crowd in hordes.

Dr Radha Rani Ghosh, a senior oncologist, told the gathering about various types of cancers. Necessary precautions needed to prevent the spread of Covid were also shared by Intas Pharmaceuticals.

Gokul Mazumdar, famous Bengali folk artiste from Kolkata gave a scintillating performance, presenting various prominent numbers that left the audience tapping their feet.

There was also a quiz competition which was conducted by Samir Bhattacharya who was the host of this event also. General secretary Shanker Chatterjee proposed the vote of thanks. Those who supported the event were Sarvashri Devraj Chatterjee, Amit Neogy, Dhrubo Dasgupta, Arindam Ghosh, Subroto Sen, Srikrisna Samaddar, Devrat Saha, Pramod Chandra, Gopal Bose, Ajay Banerjee, Jyotirmoy Chatterjee, Raju Mukherjee,Bhaskar Chakravarty. Members of Aghaaz Foundation also supported the programme.