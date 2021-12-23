Dense fog alert for two days in Gurugram, minimum temp at 4.8°C

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a dense fog alert for south Haryana, including Gurugram, for the next two days, as the city recorded the minimum temperature below five degrees for the second consecutive day at 4.8 degrees Celsius (°C), which was two degrees below normal.

The day temperature, that is the maximum temperature, was recorded at 21.5°C, which was one degree above normal, the IMD said.

The Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of the IMD, issued a weather warning for Thursday and Friday predicting dense fog in south and south-east Haryana, which include districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Mewat, and Rewari.

“A dense fog alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday due to the impact of a western disturbance in the Himalayan region. There is also possibility of light rain at a few places in the south Haryana region on Sunday. Over the next three days, minimum temperatures across the state will rise by three to five degrees,” said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh.

On Wednesday, Gurugram recorded ‘very poor’ air quality for the second consecutive day with an air quality index of 357, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin. On Tuesday, the city had recorded an AQI of 314. Owing to slow and calm winds and poor ventilation conditions, the air quality will remain in ‘very poor’ condition over the next two days, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, health experts in the city have asked citizens to take special care of children as with low temperatures, viral and allergy cases increase.

Dr Sanjay Gupta, senior consultant for internal medicine at Paras Hospital, Gurugram, said, “Due to a sudden dip in the temperature, chances of respiratory infection, fever, cough, runny nose, and worsening of throat have increased. To avoid this, people should wear warm clothes even if it’s sunny and take special care of children. If the fever starts to increase significantly, then immediately consult a doctor. In low temperatures, people with mental health issues and elderly people may get hyperthermia, the family members of such people should take special care of their clothes and food.”

Dr Amitabh Parti, director of internal medicine at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, “As the temperature drops, a frequent movement across widely variant temperature from a heated room to a cold environment should be avoided. Nutritionally one should be adequately hydrated with the conventional six to eight glasses of water every day. Directly exposing to extremities of a heater, blower or a bonfire should be avoided as it may cause thermal injuries.”