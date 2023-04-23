Akhilesh Yadav, Brajesh Pathak share stage on Eid; trade charges ahead of civic polls

LUCKNOW On the occasion of Eid on Saturday, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared stage at Aishbagh Eidgah. While Pathak arrived at the venue at 11 am, Yadav reached the event around 11.30 am. Both the leaders greeted each other on the festival. , Akhilesh once again raised the issue of caste census. (HT File)

However, the pleasntries were limited to greetings as both the leaders attacked each other in their speeches ahead of the upcoming civic polls.

While talking to mediapersons, Akhilesh once again raised the issue of caste census. He sais, “Ram Rajya, socialism is possible only when caste census is done. Development can reach all through a caste census. Only caste census will bring brotherhood and end discrimination.”

On the question related to the municipal elections, Akhilesh said, “This election is very important. Big cities like Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Allahabad have been turned into garbage dump by the BJP. Common people are not getting facilities in the state. Whatever development can be seen in the capital was undertaken by the Samajwadi government.”

On the other hand, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, “Under the leadership of PM Modi, work is being done for everyone’s development in the whole country. Especially in U.P, our government is working to bring changes in the standard of living of Muslim brothers and sisters.“

Minister of state for minorities welfare Danish Azad Ansari also congratulated the people on Eid. He said that the Yogi government is working honestly for the prosperity of the people. On the Atiq-Ashraf murder case in Prayagraj, he said that the government is probing the matter.

Meanwhile former chief minister Dinesh Sharma, talking to the media on the occasion, said, “The SP president never believed in politics of development. He has always done politics of caste, they always believe in divide and rule but today, people have understood their divisive politics. They know that only the BJP has done development. During the civic elections, people will teach them a lesson.”