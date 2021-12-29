Develop system for early detection of illegal colonies, directs Gurugram DC

The district task force for town and country planning on Tuesday directed that a mechanism for early detection of illegal colonies in the outskirts of the city should be developed so that action at initial stages of development can be taken.

Chairing a meeting of the district task force at mini secretariat, Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg also called for strict action against commercial activities in residential colonies.

During the meeting, RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) said that seven illegal colonies being developed in Farrukhnagar have been identified and action would be taken against them by January 15. “We have already issued notices to these colonisers and asked them to reply by January 4. It is unlikely that satisfactory reply would be submitted by them as these colonies are illegal,” he said.

Garg directed the task force to prevent illegal colonisation and also commercial activities in private colonies as these put pressure on infrastructure and also hamper the lives of common citizens. “The illegal colonies must be identified at the initial stage and stopped from coming up. Commercial activities also create a lot of issues in residential areas and must be stopped,” he said.

Bhath also said that the drone survey of illegal colonies, which is being carried out to identify the status of unauthorised areas, has covered 3,000 acres and eventually it will cover all the unauthorised colonies in the district spread over 12,000 acres. “The drone survey has been carried out in New Palam Vihar and Garhi Harsaru, and presently it is going on in Bhondsi,” he said.

The officials from the department of town and country planning (DTCP) also informed the meeting that a large number of commercial establishments are running in residential areas in DLF Phase 1 and 2, and Sushant Lok 1, 2 and 3. Violators are being identified and notices issued to them. “It has also been decided that in case of new constructions in private licensed colonies, if an owner makes violations at the initial stage of construction then DTCP will write to power department and recommend that electricity connection should not be issued,” said Bhath.

The DTCP, in collaboration with the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and other departments, will also carry out anti-encroachment drive against the violators in Saraswati Kunj colony. “A large number of complaints have been received regarding encroachments and illegal constructions and it has been decided to clear these in the next two weeks,” said Bhath.

Deputy commissioner Garg also said that since the state government has come out with a new policy for guest house regularisation, it was imperative upon all the operators to follow the rules and get themselves registered with the authorities. “A detailed survey should be carried out to identify the guest houses within a month and action should be taken against those which are illegal,” said Garg.

In a related development, the enforcement wing of the DTCP carried out a demolition drive in Mahenderwada village in Bhondsi and two colonies being developed separately on five acres and one acre were demolished.

The DTCP officials said that four under construction houses, 15 plinths, sewer lines and road network were demolished as these colonies were being carved out without any permission or license from the authorities.

“We had issued notices to the plot owners to stop construction but they failed to do so, following which action was taken,” said Bhath.

