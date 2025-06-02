Development works hit water supply in Sangam City

Owing to the ongoing development work in Sangam city—including the laying of a gas pipeline by a private company, the undergrounding of overhead power cables in separate phases, road broadening, and the shifting of streetlight poles from roadsides to the middle of the roads — the underground drinking water supply pipeline network is under strain. Currently, the city has an underground drinking water pipeline network stretching nearly 1,400 kilometers, divided into eight zones (For representation only)

At present, an average of two to three complaints regarding foul-smelling drinking water from different localities in the city are being reported daily to the Jal Kal department’s control room (contact number: 9044406400).

According to Jal Kal department general manager Kumar Gaurav, an average of two to three complaints related to the supply of foul-smelling water are being reported from various parts of the city.

“Ongoing development works that require deep digging, as well as road construction and broadening in areas like Tagore Town and Katra, have led to damage to underground drinking water pipelines. In many places, especially in old city areas, drinking water pipelines crisscross with underground sewer pipelines. Any leakage in both pipelines can result in mixing, leading to foul smell,” he explained.

According to the Jal Kal department chief, all complaints are addressed within 24 hours. However, in cases where pipelines are damaged at multiple points and require replacement, more time is needed.

Additionally, when residents operate water pumps outside the designated supply hours — 6 am to 9:30 am and 6 pm to 9:30 pm — they often end up sucking in sand, which causes further issues.

Mahendra Kumar, a government employee and resident of Tagore Town, said, “We have been receiving foul-smelling drinking water for nearly a month. I lodged a complaint at the zonal office, but nothing has been done so far.”

Currently, the city has an underground drinking water pipeline network stretching nearly 1,400 kilometers, divided into eight zones. It supplies drinking water to 2.14 lakh registered tap connections and 232 public taps. The daily supply is managed through a total of 62 overhead water tanks within city limits.