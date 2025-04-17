Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Days after a fire at the famous Devgiri fort here, premier heritage conservation body INTACH has demanded that tourists be barred from carrying any flammable substance to the historical monument. Devgiri fort fire: Don't allow visitors to carry flammable items, says INTACH

A team of of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage met the Archaeological Survey of India's superintending archaeologist here on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum of their demands in view of the fire at the fort.

The Devgiri fort, also known as Daulatabad fort, is a major draw among the tourists visiting Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Located 16 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, it was once the capital for the Yadava Dynasty in the ninth to 14th century.

On April 8, a fire engulfed a considerable portion of the fort and also affected the wild animals, including monkeys, in the area.

In its memorandum, the INTACH claimed that grass grown on the terrace of the Baradari , had caught fire, which then spread to the wooden structures.

Therefore, grass and trees growing on important structures within the fort should be regularly removed, it said.

Regular cleanliness drives, especially before summer, to clear grass, dead branches and plastic garbage should be conducted, it said.

Every person entering the premises should be thoroughly checked at the entry point to ensure that cigarettes, lighters, bidi, matchbox or any other flammable substance is not carried into the premises, the INTACH said.

Restrictions should be imposed on carrying of plastic bottles in the fort, it said.

Also, compliance with the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006 should be ensured.

In case of emergencies, pathways should be created and maintained regularly to allow small water tankers to access any part of the fort, the memorandum added.

