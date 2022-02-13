Devotee dies at Bankey Behari temple gate; cops say crowd not reason

A 65-year-old devotee died on the stairs of the gate to the Sri Bankey Behari temple in Vrindavan, Mathura on Saturday.

Mathura police said the deceased’s family informed them that he was diabetic and high BP patient. They denied the possibility of uncontrolled crowd at the temple being reason for the death.

However, it’s a fact that the temple draws huge crowd of devotees during the weekends.

“Police got information about the death around noon on Saturday that a devotee had fainted on the stairs of gate No. 4 of Bankey Behari temple. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead,” said P Malik, Sadar area circle officer, Mathura. “The deceased, identified as Laxman Singh, was a local. He had accompanied the family of his brother-in-law to the temple on Saturday. The family informed that Singh was a diabetic and high BP patient and thus stayed back on the stairs of entry gate to the temple, while other family members went inside the temple,” the police officer said.

The police officer added: “Meanwhile, someone spread a rumour that a devotee had died because of uncontrolled rush at the temple. This was found to be wrong and the one spreading the rumour will be dealt with.”

The temple receives a huge flow of devotees on weekends and most of them are from the National Capital Region around Delhi. Entry of vehicles is restricted on weekends because of the heavy rush. One has to take narrow lanes for reaching the temple and in recent times, it has been drawing stalwarts, politicians and other dignitaries as devotees.

