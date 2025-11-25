Dhanbad: Work begins on 30 cr Rangatand underpass

In a long-awaited development that promises to ease one of Dhanbad’s most persistent traffic bottlenecks, construction work has finally begun on the ₹30-crore Rangatand underpass and Gaya Bridge widening project, bringing fresh hope for smoother mobility between Bank Mor and Rangatand Traffic jam at Ranatand in Dhanbad (HT File)

The project, pending for nearly two decades despite repeated demands from residents and business groups, finally moved forward on Sunday as Sheela Construction initiated on-site work, including barricading, groundwork and deployment of manpower. A team of around 30 workers and engineers has been mobilised to ensure uninterrupted progress.

The project includes the construction of a new Railway Under Bridge (RUB) measuring 12.5 metres in width and 40 metres in length, aimed at easing the movement of both heavy vehicles and local traffic. The widening of the existing Gaya Bridge is also part of the plan, and together, the two components are expected to bring major relief to the over three lakh commuters who use the route daily.

Project manager Dhiraj Kumar said the design for the Gaya Bridge widening was likely to receive railways approval next week. “Preparatory work is being done in advance so that construction can be accelerated once we get the green signal,” he added. He also noted that alternative traffic arrangements have been made to minimise inconvenience for commuters during the construction phase. A dump yard near the eight lane stretch has already been created to store construction materials for smooth and timely supply.

Welcoming the development, president of Bank Mor Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pramod Goyal, said, “The long-awaited demand of Dhanbad residents to find a permanent solution to the perennial traffic jam near Rangatand Chowk is likely to be solved to a great extent after the completion of the new underpass.” He added, “We expect the timely completion of the project.”

The initiative follows a recent review by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Akhilesh Mishra, who described the project as crucial for improving Dhanbad’s overall mobility. His earlier inspection had emphasised the need for strong coordination between departments to ensure time-bound progress.

Once completed, the widened Gaya Bridge and new underpass are expected to decongest the entire stretch, enhance road safety and offer a long-term solution to the city’s chronic gridlock, marking a significant step forward in modernising Dhanbad’s traffic infrastructure.