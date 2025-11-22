Dhanwapur’s waterlogged underpass forces commuters to take long routes

The Dhanwapur underpass connecting Old Gurugram with new sectors along Dwarka expressway has been dealing with frequent waterlogging issues since it became operational in April 2024, officials and residents said on Friday. Waterlogging in the railway underpass at Dhanwapur village on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Motorists said the 900-metre-long underground passage in Sector 104 remains in a debilitated condition, with knee-deep water during early morning hours forcing commuters to take alternative routes.

Officials said that a leakage from the underpass’s structural joints results in water collecting on the stretch—whose outer areas on the edges are maintained by PWD, while the inner tubular area comes under Indian Railways.

A senior PWD official, requesting anonymity, said on Friday: “We are in touch with the railway officials to start the repair work soon. They had done waterproofing work earlier as well. However, it could not sustain due to increased water levels adjoining the stretch.”

A senior official at Northern Railways, meanwhile, stated that they were aware of the problem and were awaiting a final report to direct local contractors for patchwork.

According to motorists, wading through the stretch during monsoon becomes nearly impossible due to waterlogging and leakage caused by leakage from a nearby sewer line.

Rishabh Saini, 25, a resident of Dhanwapur village, said: “Students and domestic workers who commute by a bicycle need to be really careful to avoid falling into the water, which is usually about two-feet deep. Cars cannot pass through the stretch whenever there’s heavy rainfall.”

Athar Singh, a senior citizen who suffers from paralysis on his left foot, said that he rides his 3-wheel scooter to Dhanwapur every day via a 6-km route through sectors 4 and 9 to avoid the underpass.

Singh added: “Due to the ongoing construction of a service road connecting Dwarka expressway to Daultabad flyover, traffic from sectors 101, 102, 103, and 104 has been directed to this underpass.” .

Charandeep Singh Rana, executive engineer at PWD, said that due to high and fluctuating water levels — at least 5 metre deep — around the underpass’s structure, its joints reported leakages. “PWD took up repair work in late 2024 and the joints on its entry/exit links were fixed. However, the inner tubular passage continues to face the problem,” Rana said.

He added: “The groundwater table in that belt is very high. Water pressure around the underground tunnel chamber reaches 5 metres during monsoon or peak levels. It is not the sewer line that has high water.”

District administration officials, including the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Gurugram, Paramjeet Chahal, inspected the stretch last week. PWD also issued a letter to the regional railway authorities after the inspection, asking them to initiate repair work again.

Rana added that a team of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) recently inspected the sewer line and found no leakages.