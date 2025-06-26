Digha, Pilgrims attending the grand Rath Yatra festival originating from the newly constructed Jagannath temple here on Friday will have to stand behind barricades along the 1 km procession route and wouldn't be allowed to spill onto the streets to pull the ropes of the chariots of the sibling deities, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. Digha Rath Yatra: Pilgrims will not be allowed to spill on road to pull chariots

Soon after a high-level meeting with officials of Digha Shankarpur Development Authority , senior police officers and ISKCON monks in Digha to plan and oversee Friday's festival that's expected to register a high footfall, Banerjee said pilgrims will get the opportunity to touch the chariot ropes which would be laid alongside the barricades.

"We cannot allow people to descend on the streets to pull the raths, as there could be chaos. But they will have the opportunity to touch those ropes from behind the barricades," the chief minister said.

The chariot procession is scheduled to start at 2.30 pm, although the ceremonial rituals at the temple would begin from 9 am, officials said.

The slow-moving chariots would take nearly two hours to reach their destination, around a kilometre away, for the benefit of the pilgrims who would be gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse and participate in the spectacle, they added.

Banerjee, who reached Digha on Wednesday to oversee the celebration preparations, inspected the three ceremonial chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings kept near the temple, a DSDA official said.

She also reviewed the Yatra route with DSDA officials and police personnel.

"Follow this route. Everything has to be smooth and helpful for the people," she was heard telling DGP Rajiv Kumar in the presence of Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and other dignitaries.

The seaside resort town of Digha in Purba Medinipur district has been fully decked up ahead of the celebrations, adorned with temple-themed cutouts, giant images of deities and illuminations designed by artists from Chandernagore.

Saffron flags featuring Lord Jagannath and banners reading 'Welcome to Jagannath Dham' lined the entire 180 km stretch of the national highway from Kolkata to the town.

While thousands of devotees have already reached Digha, devotional songs invoking Lord Jagannath were being played continuously over the public address system.

Meanwhile, the ruling TMC said in a post on X said, "The wait is over, the divine darshan begins! On this holy day of Netrotsav, devotees rejoice as the deities appear in all their glory. #JoyJagannath."

ISKCON vice-president Radharamn Das said around 30 lakh people have already visited the temple since its inauguration on April 30, and lakhs are expected to turn up on Rath Yatra day.

The CM will take part in pulling the ropes of the chariot on June 27, Das said.

Banerjee later told reporters present that the three chariots would be taken out at 2:30 pm on Friday, and the entire journey would be over by 4 pm.

"Pujas will take place from this evening, and preparations for pulling the chariots will begin from 8:30 am tomorrow," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.