Dissent in Cong Jalandhar unit over ticket distribution

Jalandhar A day after the first list of Congress candidates was announced, dissent reared its head in the Jalandhar unit on Sunday. In an outburst, former state chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee said he was keen to contest from Adampur and Jalandhar (west) constituency, but had been denied his due.

“I never expected the Congress party to deny me a ticket. Outsiders are now ruling the party and the real Congress man is just watching. The party wants us to leave, that is why it is pushing us again,” he claimed.

On whether he was joining the BJP, he said his negotiations with other parties were underway. “My family has been contesting every Vidhan Sabha elections since 1967 and will certainly contest the coming one too,” he said.

Kaypee had lost to Akali Dal’s Pawan Kumar Tinu in the 2017 assembly polls from Adampur constituency. In 2009, he had won the Lok Sabha polls from Jalandhar constituency 2009.

Jalandhar mayor Jagdish Raja of the Congress also expressed his annoyance for not being given the ticket. Here, the party has retained his sitting MLA. Raja said, “Nine sitting councillors wanted me to contest elections. We will announce our plan soon.”