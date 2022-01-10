Dissent in Jalandhar AAP unit over ticket allocation

Jalandhar The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing simmering discontent in is ranks in its local unit with those denied tickets venting out their frustration in meeting their supporters. The meetings were addressed by Dr Shiv Dayal Mali and Dr Sanjeev Sharma, who did not get the AAP Jalandhar west and central constituency, respectively.

Mali, a long-time associate of the party, was ignored for Jalandhar West in favour of former BJP leader Sheetal Aungral, who had joined the AAP a few days ago. For Jalandhar Central, the AAP has named Raman Arora as candidate, over Dr Sharma, who had unsuccessfully contested from here in 2017. For Jalandhar north too, the party has given the ticket to Dinesh Dhal, who came into the party fold only on January 7.

The leaders who addressed meetings with volunteers have received a call from Punjab chief and Sangrur MP, Bhagwant Mann, for a discussion. Mali has told his supporters, “We have received a call from Bhagwant Mann for talks and will go there. your suggestions are welcome.”

The leaders claimed that the AAP had ignored grassroots leaders who had worked for it for years. Even Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha was shown black flags on January 7.