Disupte over possession of house: HC issues notice to UP dy CM Maurya

In an alleged dispute regarding possession of a house in Kalindipuram Awas Yojna, Prayagraj, the Allahabad high court on Monday issued a notice to UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to file his counter affidavit to the allegations made against him in the petition.

A two-judge bench comprising justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and justice OP Tripathi fixed January 10, 2022 as the next date of hearing in the case. In its order dated December 6, the court on Maurya, who is respondent No.6 in the petition, observed, “It seems that despite our previous orders, no counter affidavit has been filed by the State-respondents. There are serious allegations of mala fides against the respondent no. 6. It is stated that with his support that the private respondent is trying to grab the house of the petitioner.”

Advocate Jagat Narain Mishra, appearing for petitioner said the petitioner bought the house from the earlier owner who handed over the possession of the house to the petitioner but after the letter of deputy CM, dated March 14, 2018, police illegally dispossessed the petitioner from his house.

Earlier on October 6, 2021 the court had observed, “The grievance urged in the instant petition is that the petitioner, who owns House No.GI 456 EWS, Basera Kalindipuram Awas Yojna, Prayagraj, was dispossessed of the house on 06.06.2018 by the intervention of the State machinery.

In support of the said contention, reliance has been placed on a communication sent by respondent No.6 to Senior Superintendent of Police, Allahabad dated 14.03.2018 wherein it is mentioned that respondent No.9 had requested for possession of the house being delivered to her on basis of certain enquiry report and the Senior Superintendent of Police was directed to take necessary steps and inform him accordingly.”

“It has further been alleged that with oblique motives, the petitioner was thereafter implicated in false case by lodging a FIR against him. The petitioner is alleged to have made complaints in this respect to various authorities but no heed was paid to the same and hence, the instant petition has been filed.”, further observed the court.

Fixing January 10, 2022 the court said, “We adjourn the hearing and post the matter on 10.01.2022. Meanwhile, issue notice to respondent no. 6 calling upon him to file counter affidavit in reply to the allegations leveled against him. The State-respondents are also granted time to file a counter affidavit by the next date.”