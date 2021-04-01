Doors open to sportspersons, artists at proposed virtual school

New Delhi Nearly a month after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced the first virtual school in the capital during the annual budget, the Delhi government on Thursday said in addition to school drop-outs, the institute will also cater to sportspersons and artists who want to finish their formal education.

“The school will cater to a wide cross-section of students, including students interested in studying from home, sportspersons, artists who need to devote adequate time towards honing their skills, school drop-outs and other youth who would want to complete their formal education,” Sisodia said on Thursday, after a meeting to discuss the modalities and scope of the school.

The school aims to offer “excellent education to students remotely through personalised teaching-learning, effective assessments, and use of cutting-edge technology”.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, constituted a six-member committee comprising school principal, teachers, and IT officials. “The committee will study global best practices in virtual schooling and submit a blueprint for Delhi’s virtual school within a week,” the government said in a statement, adding that existing models of virtual schools in the United States and New Zealand were discussed.

The proposed school will have an ID, and dedicated staff, and students too will be allotted unique IDs. The school will operate with the principle of “anywhere living, anytime learning, anytime testing”.

“Extensive work on remote learning carried out by Delhi teachers during the pandemic year has developed the system’s capacity in handling online education effectively and our teachers have also learned to use technology for teaching-learning purposes. This online teaching-learning during the pandemic has created a fertile ground for the establishment of the country’s first virtual school in Delhi,” said Sisodia.