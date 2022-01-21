Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Drone Federation of India welcomes funding guidelines for agri-drone use
others

Drone Federation of India welcomes funding guidelines for agri-drone use

It said drone technology can bring significant accuracy and efficiency in how farmers manage their crops
((Representative photo/Wikimedia Commons))
Published on Jan 21, 2022 08:50 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi

NEW DELHI: The Drone Federation of India has welcomed the Union agriculture ministry’s move notifying funding guidelines for the purchase and hiring of agriculture drones to promote their use. It said drone technology can bring significant accuracy and efficiency in how farmers manage their crops.

The guidelines will enable funding support to a wide range of agriculture institutions, custom hiring centres, agri-entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders for purchasing drones or hiring their services.

“We welcome this notification wholeheartedly and would like to thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the ministry of agriculture for this bold vision which shall make drones accessible to the common man of India and boost domestic drone manufacturing in a big way,” said Drone Federation of India president Smit Shah

“...a standard agriculture drone model costs between Rs. 8-10 lakhs...this step has made the purchase of agricultural drones nearly free for leading agri-research and agri-training institutions.” Shah added these institutes in turn shall promote agri-drone use. Shah said the subsidised purchase of agri-drones will make them affordable, subsequently leading to their rapid adoption.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP