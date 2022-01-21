Home / Cities / Others / Drone Federation of India welcomes funding guidelines for agri-drone use
others

Drone Federation of India welcomes funding guidelines for agri-drone use

It said drone technology can bring significant accuracy and efficiency in how farmers manage their crops
((Representative photo/Wikimedia Commons))
((Representative photo/Wikimedia Commons))
Published on Jan 21, 2022 08:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeha LM Tripathi

NEW DELHI: The Drone Federation of India has welcomed the Union agriculture ministry’s move notifying funding guidelines for the purchase and hiring of agriculture drones to promote their use. It said drone technology can bring significant accuracy and efficiency in how farmers manage their crops.

The guidelines will enable funding support to a wide range of agriculture institutions, custom hiring centres, agri-entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders for purchasing drones or hiring their services.

“We welcome this notification wholeheartedly and would like to thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the ministry of agriculture for this bold vision which shall make drones accessible to the common man of India and boost domestic drone manufacturing in a big way,” said Drone Federation of India president Smit Shah

“...a standard agriculture drone model costs between Rs. 8-10 lakhs...this step has made the purchase of agricultural drones nearly free for leading agri-research and agri-training institutions.” Shah added these institutes in turn shall promote agri-drone use. Shah said the subsidised purchase of agri-drones will make them affordable, subsequently leading to their rapid adoption.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out