Drone threat: Villagers in Punjab’s Adampur told to keep vigil on outsiders

In the wake of the recent drone attack at Jammu air force station, Jalandhar deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Tuesday directed the panchayats surrounding Adampur air force base to keep a close watch on outsiders that seek to enter their villages.

He also asked police officials to launch a special verification drive of tenants and PGs in nearby villages to ensure foolproof security of the station.

Presiding over a meeting of Airfield Environment Management Committee, which takes place every six months, issues ranging from construction near the airbase to proper implementation of solid waste management rules were discussed at length. Thori, accompanied by Air Commodore GVK Reddy and Wing Commander Dr Wassane, was briefed of the progress achieved on the issues discussed in the last meeting.

Thori asked local bodies officials to ensure proper functioning of solid waste management plant at Sham Chaurassi while implementing door-to-door garbage collection in Sham Chaurasi and Aawalpur. He also ordered to do away with the open garbage dumping near the air force station while issuing instructions to put an end to any kind of construction within the prohibited area.