In a move towards sustainable mobility, the city is set to roll out 100 electric inter-state buses under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), with operations expected to begin soon across 17 key routes, officials said on Friday. The decision was announced on Thursday during the DTC board meeting chaired by transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh. DTC to launch 100 interstate e-buses

Several high-demand corridors connecting the capital to neighbouring states and prominent pilgrimage destinations like Haridwar, Ayodhya, Rishikesh, Meerut and Baghpat are some of the initial proposed routes, around 250 to 300 kms from Delhi. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has also been consulted to check the feasibility of operating buses along these routes, said officials.

The initiative aligns with the Delhi government’s “Green Delhi, Clean Delhi” campaign and the broader development blueprint under the “Viksit Sankalp Yatra”, said Singh.

“These electric inter-state buses mark a major step in our sustainable mobility agenda which will improve access to neighbouring areas and pilgrimage hubs and reduce pollution levels in Delhi,” said Singh.

The new Type-3 electric buses will be operated by DTC’s existing workforce, ensuring a smooth integration into current operations. Senior officials confirmed that religious routes have been prioritized to meet growing demand from commuters travelling to popular pilgrimage sites. Type-3 buses are bigger vehicles used mostly on longer routes with more seating or even sleeping space.