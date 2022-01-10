DTCP asks Gurugram admin to recover demolition costs from violators

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday wrote to the district administration to ensure recovery of demolition cost of around ₹46 lakh from 46 violators through land revenue as they have failed to deposit the demolition payment to the department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DTCP officials said that these land owners were given notices for developing plots in violation of rules. The department said that more than ₹50 lakh has been spent by the department in past one year for demolishing these illegal structures and cost of this exercise would be borne by the violators.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that 16 notices to property owners in Sohna, 13 in Pataudi, four in Farrukhnagar, five in Harsaru, and seven in Manesar were issued for recovery of ₹46 lakh. “The details of these notices have been shared with the district administration and we have asked them to ensure that punitive damages are recovered through land revenue,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials said that the district administration can also block the sale and purchase of land against which recovery is pending, in case the payment is not made by violators.

The department also said that they have carried out over 200 demolition drives in the district against illegal colonies and it has been decided that recovery of cost would be made from the violators.

“We are preparing the list of all other violators against whom payments are pending and the district administration would be apprised of their details. The demolition drives cost a lot of money and the violators will have to bear the cost,” said Bhath.