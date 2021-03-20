DTCP identifies building plan violators in DLF Phase 5, to issue notices to 100 plot owners

Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) will start issuing notices from Monday to over 100 properties on plots meant for EWS (economically weaker section) plots in DLF Phase 5 where officials noticed violations of the building laws in a survey, which started from Monday and is still ongoing.

The action comes after the department sealed 150 commercial establishments on EWS plots in U Block of DLF Phase 3 for similar violations. Department officials said, in the notices, the property owners will be asked to restore their properties, according to the approved plan or get ready to face action.

The department carried out a sealing drive in DLF Phase 3 on March 2, and the enforcement team sealed around 150 shops running in violation of rules in U Block on EWS plots. DTCP officials said the properties identified in DLF Phase 5 are mostly residential built on EWS category plots.

“We will issue show cause notice to the owners and give them 15 to 20 days for making corrections from Monday. If they don’t, then a sealing and demolition drive will be carried out,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, adding that the department has received a number of complaints from residents of the area.

He also said that after action was taken in DLF Phase 3, several property owners were now voluntarily removing encroachments.

DTCP officials also said that all the identified plots in DLF Phase 5 are under EWS category where multiple storeys have been built against the rules. “We will seal buildings and establishments where illegal constructions have been carried out. Also, wherever commercial establishments are being run, they will be sealed as they have no permission to run there,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, enforcement.

The department also said that once sealed, these properties will be de-sealed only after the owner submit an affidavit and deposit bank guarantees. “Besides issuing notices, the department will also continue the survey to identify violators in the area,” said Bhath.

The developer preferred not to comment on the matter.