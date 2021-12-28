Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / DTCP seals 21 properties in Sushant Lok 1
others

DTCP seals 21 properties in Sushant Lok 1

The department of town and country planning on Monday carried out a sealing drive in Sushant Lok 1 and sealed 21 properties for zoning violations and commercial activities in residential plots
Officials said that show cause notices were issued earlier to these property owners for running commercial establishments opposite Sushant Lok 1’s C Block market on the 18-metre road. (HT archive)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 01:14 AM IST
ByAbhishek Behl

The department of town and country planning on Monday carried out a sealing drive in Sushant Lok 1 and sealed 21 properties for zoning violations and carrying out commercial activities in residential plots.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) said that show cause notices were issued earlier to these property owners for running commercial establishments opposite Sushant Lok 1’s C Block market on the 18-metre road. “We had received a number of complaints from the RWA and also the local councillor, and asked the violators to stop these activities. Action was taken on the complaints lodged by stakeholders,” he said.

The DTCP officials said that when the drive started, owners of several restaurants, salons, and other shops downed the shutters and left the spot, but they were called back.

Bhath said that 20 establishments were sealed for carrying out commercial activities and one for zoning violation. “We asked the owners to return and the sealing was carried out in their presence, along with videography. We have also asked these property owners to get permission from the department for non-disturbing activities, pay the required fees and run their activities without violating the rules,” he said, adding that a team of Gurugram police supported the sealing drive.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the enforcement wing of DTCP also issued notices to seven illegal colonies being built in Farrukhnagar and said that action will be taken against the land owners if they don’t cease illegal constructions.

“We had asked officials to identify illegal colonies being carved out in the outskirts. The team has identified seven colonies in Farrukhnagar, and we have issued notices to the colonisers,” said Bhath, adding that the violators have been asked to reply to the notices by January 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. ...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP