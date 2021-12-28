DTCP seals 21 properties in Sushant Lok 1

The department of town and country planning on Monday carried out a sealing drive in Sushant Lok 1 and sealed 21 properties for zoning violations and carrying out commercial activities in residential plots.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) said that show cause notices were issued earlier to these property owners for running commercial establishments opposite Sushant Lok 1’s C Block market on the 18-metre road. “We had received a number of complaints from the RWA and also the local councillor, and asked the violators to stop these activities. Action was taken on the complaints lodged by stakeholders,” he said.

The DTCP officials said that when the drive started, owners of several restaurants, salons, and other shops downed the shutters and left the spot, but they were called back.

Bhath said that 20 establishments were sealed for carrying out commercial activities and one for zoning violation. “We asked the owners to return and the sealing was carried out in their presence, along with videography. We have also asked these property owners to get permission from the department for non-disturbing activities, pay the required fees and run their activities without violating the rules,” he said, adding that a team of Gurugram police supported the sealing drive.

Meanwhile, the enforcement wing of DTCP also issued notices to seven illegal colonies being built in Farrukhnagar and said that action will be taken against the land owners if they don’t cease illegal constructions.

“We had asked officials to identify illegal colonies being carved out in the outskirts. The team has identified seven colonies in Farrukhnagar, and we have issued notices to the colonisers,” said Bhath, adding that the violators have been asked to reply to the notices by January 4.

