EC nod to 52 new teachers, 4 non-teaching staff at AU
The envelopes containing names of candidates for teaching and non-teaching posts at Allahabad University were opened in the meeting of Executive Council (EC) held at AU’s North Hall, on Saturday.
The names were recommended by the members of the interview selection committees in the second round of recruitments at AU.
A total of 56 new appointments received the nod of the EC—AU’s apex decision-making body.
These include appointment on 25 posts of teachers in department of Zoology, including one professor, three associate professors and 21 assistant professors. Likewise, appointments on four posts in Theatre and Film have also been approved. These include one associate professor and three assistant professors. Similarly, appointments on 23 teaching positions were approved at department of Sanskrit, including two professors, two associate professors and 19 assistant professors.
Along with these faculty positions, one internal auditor, one executive engineer, one medical officer has also been appointed by AU.
An important appointment was also made for the prestigious Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Chair which had been given to the university by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan who had made the announcement during the convocation function in November 2021, said AU PRO, Prof Jaya Kapoor.
The envelope was also opened for promotion to the post of professor through career advancement scheme (CAS) for Prof RK Singh from the department of Commerce.
The members lauded the vice chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava for her untiring efforts to bring the university back on its feet by appointment of teachers from all parts of the country giving the campus a cosmopolitan environment. They also congratulated the newly appointed teachers and non-teaching officials and hoped that the new team will give further boost to the efforts to bring the institution on par with premier institutions of the country.
In the previous EC meeting, 48 appointments of teachers were made in five departments. With these fresh appointments, the count of new teachers appointed at AU has now reached 104. Selections of against around 400 Group ‘B’, ‘C’ and MTS posts are likely to be made in June, said the PRO.
U.P. ATS arrests two conmen from Jharkhand
Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad on Saturday arrested two members of inter-state gang of conmen involved in duping and robbing businessmen, realtors and professors after promising them high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), four times to the face value of original currency. According to a press note issued by the ATS, the accused Anuj Singh and Arun Chaubey alias both residents of Jaunpur, Chottu, were arrested from Mahoda railway station of Dhanbad, Jharkhand.
Tax evasion of ₹6 cr by five firms, including scrap dealer, detected: Officials
The Commercial taxes department has detected several firms dealing in scrap, bitumen, iron ore, and coal involved in evading taxes worth crores during an inspection conducted by sleuths of the department's intelligence wing on Saturday, officials said. According to officials, during the inspection, one iron ore scrap dealer based in Patna was found to be engaged in unaccounted sales worth ₹17 crore during the financial year 2019-20 to 2021-22.
Criminal accused of rape held in Lakhimpur Kheri
In a joint operation, crime branch and Phardhan police teams nabbed a criminal Sarvesh alias Bhure from Behjam area on Saturday. Sarvesh, who is accused of raping an eight-year-old girl student of Phardhan police area, was absconding since May 5 after the incident. Award of ₹20,000 was declared on his arrest. The girl returned home in a critical condition and told everything to her parents. Deo Kant Pandey
One more held in BPSC question leak paper case
The economic offence unit on Saturday arrested one more person in connection with the Bihar Public Service Commission question paper leak, EoU officials said. May 8 and the examination was cancelled the same day following the paper leak. The EOU had earlier arrested BDO of Barhara in Bhopur district, Jai Vardhan Gupta, Dr Yogendra Singh principal of Veer Kunwar Singh College Ara, Sushil Kumar Singh, a lecturer, and Agam Kumar Sahay of the VKSC.
BIADA issues notices to sick industrial units, sets strict rules to keep hold on leased plots
In a bid to offer land to interested entrepreneurs at subsidized rates, the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority has decided to cancel the land lease of all sick industrial units, officials aware of the development said. According to officials, the sick units have been asked to either start operating immediately or quit the land allotted by the BIADA.
