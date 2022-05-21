EC nod to 52 new teachers, 4 non-teaching staff at AU

The envelopes containing names of candidates for teaching and non-teaching posts at Allahabad University were opened in the meeting of Executive Council (EC) held at AU’s North Hall, on Saturday.

The names were recommended by the members of the interview selection committees in the second round of recruitments at AU.

A total of 56 new appointments received the nod of the EC—AU’s apex decision-making body.

These include appointment on 25 posts of teachers in department of Zoology, including one professor, three associate professors and 21 assistant professors. Likewise, appointments on four posts in Theatre and Film have also been approved. These include one associate professor and three assistant professors. Similarly, appointments on 23 teaching positions were approved at department of Sanskrit, including two professors, two associate professors and 19 assistant professors.

Along with these faculty positions, one internal auditor, one executive engineer, one medical officer has also been appointed by AU.

An important appointment was also made for the prestigious Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Chair which had been given to the university by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan who had made the announcement during the convocation function in November 2021, said AU PRO, Prof Jaya Kapoor.

The envelope was also opened for promotion to the post of professor through career advancement scheme (CAS) for Prof RK Singh from the department of Commerce.

The members lauded the vice chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava for her untiring efforts to bring the university back on its feet by appointment of teachers from all parts of the country giving the campus a cosmopolitan environment. They also congratulated the newly appointed teachers and non-teaching officials and hoped that the new team will give further boost to the efforts to bring the institution on par with premier institutions of the country.

In the previous EC meeting, 48 appointments of teachers were made in five departments. With these fresh appointments, the count of new teachers appointed at AU has now reached 104. Selections of against around 400 Group ‘B’, ‘C’ and MTS posts are likely to be made in June, said the PRO.