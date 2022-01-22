EC launches apps for transparency, ease of voters

Chandigarh The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday launched a mobile application ‘Know Your Candidate’ for electors to know exact particulars and the criminal antecedents of candidate, if any, said Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju.

He asked voters of the state to download the app, which has been developed to make public publicity criminal antecedents of contesting candidates, as move towards more transparent polls “This app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App store and the link is also available on the Commission’s website,” he said, adding that all returning officers had been directed to ensure that the right document are uploaded on the app.

Another important app is C-vigil, which provides time-stamped, evidence-based proof of the Model Code of Conduct / Expenditure Violation, having live photo/video with auto location data. Any citizen can lodge a complaint through this app. Flying Squads then investigate the matter and the Returning Officer has been mandated to take a decision within 100 minutes.

Raju added that another app Voter Helpline provides citizens the convenience of finding their names in the electoral roll, submitting online forms, checking the status of the application, filing complaints and receiving the reply on their mobile app. The app also lists contact details of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Electoral Registration Officers and District Election Officers. These details are also available on nvsp.in portal or helpline number 1950.

The CEO added that special apps had been launched for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to request for new registration, change in address, change in particulars and register as PWDs. On the entry of their contact details on the app, the BLO gets a notification/ is assigned to provide doorstep facilities to enable this category to vote. PwDs can also request for a wheelchair