ED actions against Maha leaders bid to subdue state govt: Sharad Pawar

PUNE NCP chief Sharad Pawar, on Tuesday, claimed that the Enforcement Directorate’s actions against various Maharashtra leaders are an attempt to encroach on the state government’s rights and meant to discourage political opponents.

The central agency is currently conducting a probe into separate money laundering cases against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and NCP leader Eknath Khadse. The central agency last week also conducted searches at multiple premises in Maharashtra linked to Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali, also in connection with a money laundering case.

“Never heard of so many ED actions in Maharashtra in the past. One action is going on against Khadse, another against Anil Deshmukh, also against Bhavna Gawali. There is an attempt to encroach upon the state government’s rights and discourage opponents by using these agencies as tools,” said the NCP chief, who was an architect in forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, stitching together an alliance between the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena.

To a question on the ED’s raids at premises linked to Bhavana Gawali, Pawar said the issue is about educational institutions.

“When there are allegations against these kind of institutions, the complaints can be lodged before the charity commissioner. If not the charity commissioner, then there are state government agencies, but here directly the ED was involved,” the former Union minister said.

Pawar also opposed the Reserve Bank of India’s interference in the co-operative sector and the appointing of an independent representative to the co-operative sector.

Pawar alleged that with the help of RBI, the union government is “planning to end the co-operative sector.”

“RBI is planning to appoint an independent representative to co-operative banks and institutes though it has no power to do so. This is an indirect step to take control of co-operative institutes. RBI’s approach towards co-operative banks is not good,” said the NCP chief.

While earlier there was greater autonomy to select a cooperative bank’s chairman, now these institutions will have to go to the RBI for the same.

Pawar said, “In the co-operative sector, members have a right to choose directors for their banks or institutes. If they do not like any director, they defeat them in the next election. This RBI decision intends to hand over these sectors to a few people.”

The former union minister said he will discuss this issue with the Prime Minister and home minister in Delhi.

“I will be going to discuss this issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home and co-operative minister Amit Shah. Their approach towards co-operatives is better and I am hoping that they will be convinced.”

Pawar to stay away from all major events

On the issue of crowds at programmes being attended by leaders, when there’s possibility of a third Covid-19 wave, Pawar said, “I have seen many events happening where the (Covid-19 prevention) protocols are not being followed.”

Pawar said since Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked political parties to immediately stop agitations, meetings and other events to avoid crowds he himself will not attend any programmes involving large gatherings

“I will only attend programmes organised indoors with a limited number of people,” Pawar said.