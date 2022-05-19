ED questions Atiq’s former aide

After questioning former MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal Ansari and his relatives in the case of money laundering and corruption, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now tightening its noose around mafioso-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad and his gang.

ED had registered a case against Atiq last year and investigating his movable and immovable assets.

On Tuesday, ED officials had summoned Atiq’s former aide and property dealer Zaid Khalid of Bamrauli area to ED office in Prayagraj and questioned him regarding his assets. Zaid was asked about his investments in real estate business and his partnership with Atiq Ahmad. Officials probed Zaid about Atiq’s properties, bank accounts, firms and properties owned by his relatives. Officials also questioned about persons who are presently handling Atiq’s real estate business and his source of income.

Zaid Khalid earlier used to work with Atiq. However, in 2018, Zaid lodged an FIR against Atiq and his associates alleging that he was abducted from Dhumanganj area and was taken to Deoria Jail. Atiq who was lodged there at that time assaulted him and forced to transfer some properties in his name, he alleged.

ED officials said that Atiq’s other associates including his relative Imran, Zeeshan, Abid and Mohd Muslim would soon be called for questioning.

ED has registered a case of money laundering against Atiq and has seized his properties worth ₹8 crore till now.

It is worth mentioning that Atiq is presently lodged at Ahmedabad Jail in Gujarat. His elder son Umar is wanted by CBI and is carrying reward of ₹2 lakh while younger son Ali is also absconding in connection with assault on a property dealer in Kareli area. A reward of ₹50,000 has been declared on his arrest.