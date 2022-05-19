Home / Cities / Others / ED questions Atiq’s former aide
others

ED questions Atiq’s former aide

On Tuesday, ED officials had summoned Atiq’s former aide and property dealer Zaid Khalid and questioned him regarding his assets
Former MP Atiq Ahmad (File photo)
Former MP Atiq Ahmad (File photo)
Published on May 19, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

After questioning former MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal Ansari and his relatives in the case of money laundering and corruption, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now tightening its noose around mafioso-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad and his gang.

ED had registered a case against Atiq last year and investigating his movable and immovable assets.

On Tuesday, ED officials had summoned Atiq’s former aide and property dealer Zaid Khalid of Bamrauli area to ED office in Prayagraj and questioned him regarding his assets. Zaid was asked about his investments in real estate business and his partnership with Atiq Ahmad. Officials probed Zaid about Atiq’s properties, bank accounts, firms and properties owned by his relatives. Officials also questioned about persons who are presently handling Atiq’s real estate business and his source of income.

Zaid Khalid earlier used to work with Atiq. However, in 2018, Zaid lodged an FIR against Atiq and his associates alleging that he was abducted from Dhumanganj area and was taken to Deoria Jail. Atiq who was lodged there at that time assaulted him and forced to transfer some properties in his name, he alleged.

ED officials said that Atiq’s other associates including his relative Imran, Zeeshan, Abid and Mohd Muslim would soon be called for questioning.

ED has registered a case of money laundering against Atiq and has seized his properties worth 8 crore till now.

It is worth mentioning that Atiq is presently lodged at Ahmedabad Jail in Gujarat. His elder son Umar is wanted by CBI and is carrying reward of 2 lakh while younger son Ali is also absconding in connection with assault on a property dealer in Kareli area. A reward of 50,000 has been declared on his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Forest officials said not only is the sale of the animal illegal, as per the Wildlife Protection Act, 1984, but the elephant is also the property of the Delhi government and not a private individual. (Picture for representation only/HT Archive)

    Elephant, owned by Delhi govt, ‘sold’, forest dept launches probe

    The forest and wildlife department of Delhi has issued notices and begun investigation into the ”sale” of 58-year-old female elephant, Moti,one of the six pachyderms which were moved out of Delhi in 2019, on the directions of the Delhi high court.

  • 2 daughters arrested for poisoning family to marry friends, mother too held

    2 daughters arrested for poisoning family to marry friends, mother too held

    The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested five persons, including a 45-year-old woman and her daughters, for allegedly attempting to poison four members of the woman's family so the daughters could marry the men they wanted.

  • Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Parishad Engineer Union’s general secretary Prabhat Singh said that he had demanded online registration of FIR against power thieves. (Pic for representation)

    Power theft: Show cause notice annoys 112 SDOs, JEs

    Lucknow Around 112 sub-divisional officers (SDOs) and junior engineers (JEs) of the state capital have been served show cause notices to explain why they didn't file FIR against power theft on the same day when they caught people stealing power. The UP Power Corporation Limited has sought the answers from its engineers, which has annoyed them. The technocrats feel that the bureaucrats do not understand their problems and are harassing them without any reason.

  • HT Image

    Maruti to set up third Haryana plant, project to create 11,000 jobs in Sonipat

    Gurugram: The Haryana government will sign an agreement with Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited on Thursday to allot land to the automakers in Sonipat district, officials said Wednesday, adding that this will be Maruti's third plant in the state. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has earmarked 800 and 100 acres of land at IMT Kharkhoda for both plants. Production may begin by 2025.

  • Picture for representation

    After SC relief to MP, Maharashtra hopeful of restoring OBC quota

    The Supreme Court judgement on Wednesday permitting Madhya Pradesh to hold the local body elections with the Other Backward Class quota has revived the hopes of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. The Maharashtra government had in March constituted a dedicated commission headed by former chief secretary Jayant Banthia to compile the data on the political backwardness of the community.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out