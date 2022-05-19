ED questions Atiq’s former aide
After questioning former MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal Ansari and his relatives in the case of money laundering and corruption, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now tightening its noose around mafioso-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad and his gang.
ED had registered a case against Atiq last year and investigating his movable and immovable assets.
On Tuesday, ED officials had summoned Atiq’s former aide and property dealer Zaid Khalid of Bamrauli area to ED office in Prayagraj and questioned him regarding his assets. Zaid was asked about his investments in real estate business and his partnership with Atiq Ahmad. Officials probed Zaid about Atiq’s properties, bank accounts, firms and properties owned by his relatives. Officials also questioned about persons who are presently handling Atiq’s real estate business and his source of income.
Zaid Khalid earlier used to work with Atiq. However, in 2018, Zaid lodged an FIR against Atiq and his associates alleging that he was abducted from Dhumanganj area and was taken to Deoria Jail. Atiq who was lodged there at that time assaulted him and forced to transfer some properties in his name, he alleged.
ED officials said that Atiq’s other associates including his relative Imran, Zeeshan, Abid and Mohd Muslim would soon be called for questioning.
ED has registered a case of money laundering against Atiq and has seized his properties worth ₹8 crore till now.
It is worth mentioning that Atiq is presently lodged at Ahmedabad Jail in Gujarat. His elder son Umar is wanted by CBI and is carrying reward of ₹2 lakh while younger son Ali is also absconding in connection with assault on a property dealer in Kareli area. A reward of ₹50,000 has been declared on his arrest.
-
Elephant, owned by Delhi govt, ‘sold’, forest dept launches probe
The forest and wildlife department of Delhi has issued notices and begun investigation into the ”sale” of 58-year-old female elephant, Moti,one of the six pachyderms which were moved out of Delhi in 2019, on the directions of the Delhi high court.
-
2 daughters arrested for poisoning family to marry friends, mother too held
The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested five persons, including a 45-year-old woman and her daughters, for allegedly attempting to poison four members of the woman's family so the daughters could marry the men they wanted.
-
Power theft: Show cause notice annoys 112 SDOs, JEs
Lucknow Around 112 sub-divisional officers (SDOs) and junior engineers (JEs) of the state capital have been served show cause notices to explain why they didn't file FIR against power theft on the same day when they caught people stealing power. The UP Power Corporation Limited has sought the answers from its engineers, which has annoyed them. The technocrats feel that the bureaucrats do not understand their problems and are harassing them without any reason.
-
Maruti to set up third Haryana plant, project to create 11,000 jobs in Sonipat
Gurugram: The Haryana government will sign an agreement with Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited on Thursday to allot land to the automakers in Sonipat district, officials said Wednesday, adding that this will be Maruti's third plant in the state. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has earmarked 800 and 100 acres of land at IMT Kharkhoda for both plants. Production may begin by 2025.
-
After SC relief to MP, Maharashtra hopeful of restoring OBC quota
The Supreme Court judgement on Wednesday permitting Madhya Pradesh to hold the local body elections with the Other Backward Class quota has revived the hopes of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. The Maharashtra government had in March constituted a dedicated commission headed by former chief secretary Jayant Banthia to compile the data on the political backwardness of the community.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics